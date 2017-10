Milwaukee’s Brewcity Bruisers girls finish their season tonight with a climatic 7 p.m. champion bout at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, but, as usual, these roller girls are as interested in the party as they are the competition. A shuttle bus will transport East Siders (from Landmark Lanes) and Bay Viewers (from Club Garibaldi) to the game, and afterward another shuttle stop, Liquor Sweets, at 3000 S. 13th Street, hosts a party with DJs.