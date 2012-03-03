Brian Regan makes a pretty mild first impression. At first he seems no different from all the good-guy, dad-type comedians who landed bland sitcoms in the '90s. The subjects of his observational comedy are decidedly pedestrian, too. He riffs on doctor's visits, jury duty and even airport security. His humor cuts a little deeper than the normal stand-up, though, and he has a way of making material about even the most conventional targets funny again. That's no small feat, especially for a comedian who avoids the cheap shocks and confrontational profanity of so many young stand-ups.