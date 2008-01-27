Bucks vs. Wizards

×
If you’re under 14 and you’ve always dreamed of owning a 1971 NCAA Championship Pennant, then you’re in luck: They’re handing them out for free today at the 5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks/Washington Wizards game at the Bradley Center.
Today @ the Bradley Center - 5:00 PM
