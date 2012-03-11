Buckwheat Zydeco w/ Leroy Airmaster

Perhaps the most popular modern accordionist outside of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stanley Dural Jr., better known as Buckwheat Zydeco, is one of the primary ambassadors of zydeco music. The Louisianan Creole blues master first cut his teeth with a conventional Southern funk band, Buckwheat and The Hitchhikers, before he left to back up legendary zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier. Dural eventually eclipsed his mentor in popularity, becoming the first zydeco performer to be signed to a major label and, in the summer of 1996, also the first to perform for a worldwide audience at the Olympics. His latest album is 2010's dance-minded <I>Bayou Boogie</i>.