The Candliers w/ John The Savage

Two of Milwaukee's most novel new indie-rock bands share a 10 p.m. bill at the Cactus Club tonight. The Candliers take inspiration from old folk, country and ragtime-era swing‹basically any music that you can play with a banjo. After performing their cheer songs for audiences at just about every notable club in the city, they finally put out their first release this fall, a 7-inch split with The Trusty Knife. Openers John The Savage, a Bay View band that wondrously emerged in time for this summer's Bay View Bash, kicks up a lot of drunken racket with accordions, a trumpet and, occasionally, a megaphone.