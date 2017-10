Another talent born of the Twin Cities’ endlessly fertile underground hip-hop scene, Carnage, a frequent Eyedea and Abilities collaborator, shares less in common with the emotional rap that his city is best known for than he does the nervy, socio-political musings of rappers like El-P and Sage Francis. He tops a 10 p.m. bill at the Stonefly Brewery tonight, backed by local indie-rap upstarts Universal Mind and the Milwaukee turntablism outfit OxFunk Audio System.