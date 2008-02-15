Carrie Rodriguez, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater tonight, received a emphatic endorsement in the New York Times last year from roots hero Lucinda Williams, which was curious since Rodriguez’s twang-laden, chicken-fried songs bear no traces of Williams’ subtlety and depth. Much better is the concert’s opener, Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles. Simultaneously rollicking and sweet, Borges melded the aesthetics of outlaw country and girl groups on her lovely 2007 disc, Diamonds in the Dark.