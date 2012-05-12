Jazz sales aren't what they used to be, but those lean times haven't hurt Chris Botti's sales much. The jazz-pop trumpeter, who has performed with Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin and Natalie Cole, among many others, is a reliable top-seller whose tenth and latest album, <i>Impressions</i>, debuted at the top of the Billboard Jazz chart. It features covers of songs fans might expect, including “Summertime,” “Over The Rainbow” and “What a Wonderful World,” and some they might not, like Michael Jackson's R. Kelly-penned “You Are Not Alone.”