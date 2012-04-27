The cult comedy program “Mystery Science Theater 3000” ended its run in 1999, but alums of the B-movie-mocking show have moved on to two similarly styled projects. Mike Nelson and the show's late-period cast started the downloadable audio commentary service RiffTrax, while “MST3K” creator Joel Hodgson and the show's early cast (including Trace Beaulieu, Frank Conniff and Mary Jo Pehl) formed Cinematic Titanic, a touring troupe that riffs live at screenings of such anti-classics as <i>The Oozing Skull</i> and <i>Santa Claus Conquers the Martians<i>. The troupe does two nights in Milwaukee this weekend, skewering <I>Doomsday Machine</i> on Friday and <i>Astral Factor</i> on Saturday.