Colin O'Brien w/ Chicken Wire Empire

A longtime staple of Milwaukee pubs and open-mic nights, singer-songwriter Colin O'Brienalso a member of the bluegrass band Salt Creekrecently left the city behind in favor of Nashville, Tenn., where he recorded his latest album, <I>After a Song</i>. Judging by the record, he's doing just fine down there. <i>After a Song</i> surrounds the guitarist/banjoist with a crack lineup of Nashville session players who bring a lively intensity to his original Americana tunes. O'Brien returns home for this album release show.