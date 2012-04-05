Cornmeal w/ The Giving Tree Band

From their humble beginnings as a house band in Chicago, the progressive-bluegrass ensemble Cornmeal grew an audience that allowed them to play high-profile festivals like Bonnaroo with some of the legends of traditional bluegrass, including David Grisman, John Hartford and The Del McCoury Band. After recording three studio albumsthe latest and most accomplished of which is 2006's self-produced <i>Feet First</i>the band released a pair of live albums, 2010's <i>Live in Chicago, IL, Vol. 1</i>, and last year's <i>Live in Chicago, IL, Vol. II</i>, which includes the 20-minute jam “Troubled Land.”