Cults w/ Mrs. Magician and Spectrals

The Manhattan indie-pop duo Cults charmed music blogs with their 2010 debut single “Go Outside,” a sunshine-soaked tower of double-dipped cotton candy heavily indebted to '60s girl groups. On the strength of that perfect summer pop song, the band landed a deal with Lily Allen's Sony-backed label In the Name Of, where they released last year's self-titled full length. The album rarely matches the gleeful heights of “Go Outside,” but it conveys the same sense of euphoria throughout. It brims with twinkling glockenspiels, joyous handclaps and wistful doo-wop melodies.