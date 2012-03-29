Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks w/ Harmonious Wail

Dan Hicks has been playing for half a century, and although his 1969 debut LP with His Hot Licks, <i>Original Recordings</i>, wasn't much of a success, it led to a line of more successful albums that established him as a cult favorite, including 1971's <i>Where's the Money</i>, 1972's <i>Striking It Rich</i> and 1973's <i>Last Train to Hicksville</i>. The latter became the pinnacle of the group's success, but the band dissolved shortly after. Hicks re-entered the solo music scene with a 1978 LP, and in 1994 he released <i>Shootin' Straight</i> with his new group, Acoustic Warriors. But over the last decade he's revived the Hot Licks and started touring and recording with increased regularity, playing the classic swing-tinged country folk that's always been his calling card.