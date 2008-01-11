The annual Dancing with the Stars tours that travel the country at the end of each season have proved so popular that they no longer need to tour behind specific seasons. Instead, the latest tour, which stops at the Bradley Center tonight for a 7:30 show, is a "best of" bill of sorts. It's cast includes a hodge-podge of B-list actors and celebrities that have appeared on the program throughout its five-season run, including Wayne Newton, Sabrina Bryan, Mark Ballas, Joey Lawrence and Mario Lopez.