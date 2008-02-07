Equal parts visionary and maniac, Daniel Johnston has seen his fame skyrocket after the 2005 release of The Devil and Daniel Johnston, a documentary detailing his struggles with mental illness. 2006 saw the proper release of Welcome To My World, Johnston’s 37th self-recorded album. When Johnston performs tonight at an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, those unfamiliar with his work attending the show will likely hear something they’ve heard covered in the past few years by notable followers such as M. Ward, Sufjan Stevens or Beck. A 2004 tribute double-album titled The Late Great Daniel Johnstonshowcased many of these choice covers on one disc and featured Johnston himself hammering away on the other.