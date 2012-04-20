Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert get all the buzz among the chattering classes, but fellow Comedy Central comedian Daniel Tosh regularly tops both in the ratings with his droll roundup of viral videos, “Tosh.0.” Though he largely avoids discussing the Internet in his live act, Tosh's stand-up persona is every bit as sarcastic as that show, with the perpetually cynical comedian offering a meta-commentary on his own material, deconstructing (and sometimes over-explaining) his jokes as he makes them.