The Daredevil Christopher Wright w/ Big Falls

Eau Claire's The Daredevil Christopher Wright has proud ties to that city's biggest star: Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who produced the band's 2009 debut album, <i>In Deference to a Broken Back</i>. The group's bombastically orchestrated baroque folk invites immediate comparisons to The Decemberists, though perhaps Page France comparisons are more aptnot only because Christopher Wright evokes a similar twee vulnerability, but also because the band's songs are so immersed in Christian Scripture and folklore that they make early Sufjan Stevens seem agnostic by comparison. The 2011 EP <I>The Longsuffering Song</i> continues the band's exploration of the sounds of church and the forest.