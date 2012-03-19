David Wax Museum w/ Nick Stuart and Allen Cote

Like so many singer-songwriters adored by the <i>Paste Magazine</i>/NPR set, David Wax plays folk, but instead of sticking just to American folk-music forms, he also plays with Mexican folk traditions. Accompanied in his David Wax Museum by multi-instrumentalist Suz Slezak (who plays, among other things, the quijada, a percussive instrument made from a donkey's jawbone), Wax strums out joyous, plucky songs on a jarana, a Mexican guitar. After a 2010 spent largely on the road, the group released its latest album, <i>Everything Is Saved</i>, in 2011.