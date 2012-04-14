David Zambrano's Soul Project

Director David Zambrano collaborates with a cast of seven dancers from Mozambique, Slovenia, Greece, Slovakia, the U.S. and Venezuela for his latest production, <i>Soul Project</i>, a program of dance set to live recordings of soul singers including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and Tina Turner. The program promises plenty of moments of spontaneity. [Ticketholders should note the new venue; the program was initially set to take place at MSOE's Todd Wehr Conference Center, but has been moved one block north to the school's Kern Center.]