Death Cab for Cutie's 1998 studio debut, <i>Something About Airplanes</i>, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest band infinitely indebted to Built to Spill's wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. With its nasally cries, clumsy guitars and careening stabs of cello, the album seldom deviated from <i>There's Nothing Wrong With Love</i>'s reliable playbook, but on subsequent releases the band would begin to distinguish itself from its regional peers, crafting a tightly woven, achingly romantic strain of indie-rock that's made them the darlings of both college- and alternative-radio stations. The group's dreamy 2011 album, <i>Codes and Keys</i>, featured strings from the Magik*Magik Orchestra, a San Francisco ensemble that's backed artists including Third Eye Blind, How to Dress Well, Sting and The Dodos. They'll be joined by that string section for this show.
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Magik*Magik Orchestra and Low
Tonight @ The Riverside Theater, 7 p.m.
