Death Cab for Cutie w/ Magik*Magik Orchestra and Low

Death Cab for Cutie's 1998 studio debut, <i>Something About Airplanes</i>, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest band infinitely indebted to Built to Spill's wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. With its nasally cries, clumsy guitars and careening stabs of cello, the album seldom deviated from <i>There's Nothing Wrong With Love</i>'s reliable playbook, but on subsequent releases the band would begin to distinguish itself from its regional peers, crafting a tightly woven, achingly romantic strain of indie-rock that's made them the darlings of both college- and alternative-radio stations. The group's dreamy 2011 album, <i>Codes and Keys</i>, featured strings from the Magik*Magik Orchestra, a San Francisco ensemble that's backed artists including Third Eye Blind, How to Dress Well, Sting and The Dodos. They'll be joined by that string section for this show.