Debut of The Powerful Hand

The Milwaukee Art Museum debuts its latest exhibition today, The Powerful Hand of George Bellows, a collection of over 50 drawings and prints from the famed American artist on loan from the Boston Public Library. In the

early 1900s, Bellows became renowned for his vivid (and frequently gritty) depictions of street life in New York City; some of his most infamous pieces documented brutal boxing matches. Fittingly, Bellow's fixation with boxing

will be the subject of an opening-night lecture at 6:15 this evening; it'll be followed by a reception.