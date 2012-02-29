The Del Fuegos w/ Semi-Twang

With their charged, vaguely rootsy, no-frills rock 'n' roll, The Del Fuegos were Boston's answer to The Replacements throughout the '80sand much like The Replacements, the group had difficulty fitting into the commercial landscape of the decade, despite being widely pegged for great success. Their 1985 sophomore album, <i>Boston, Mass.</i>, brought them some minor radio airplay for the singles “Don't Run Wild” and “I Still Want You,” but the band began to splinter after 1987's muddled, overworked <I>Stand Up</i> tried too hard to reinvent them as the crossover rock band they were never meant to be (the album is most noteworthy for some fine guitar work from Tom Petty, a vocal fan of the band). Last year the band's full original lineup reunited to play benefit concerts for a drug rehab program founded by drummer Woody Giessmann, which opened the door for this year's reunion tour.