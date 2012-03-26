Delicate Steve w/ The Fatty Acids

Around the same time that neighboring New York bands like Vampire Weekend and Dirty Projectors were playing with polyrhythmic African pop, New Jersey songwriter Steve Marion was toying with similar pop. The results are captured on his band Delicate Steve's first album, <I>Wondervisions</i>, released last year on former Talking Head David Byrne's world-minded Luaka Bop label. It's a plucky, effervescent collection of experimental pop. Delicate Steve shares this bill tonight with Milwaukee eccentrics The Fatty Acids, who last year released <i>Leftover Monsterface</i>, an epic sophomore record that pushed the group's cheerful synth-pop to proggy, psychedelic extremes.