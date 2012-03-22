Delta Spirit w/ Waters

A whiff of the sinister ran through Delta Spirit's revival-spiked indie rock on the California group's 2010 full-length, <i>History From Below</i>, with songs like “9/11,” “Salt in the Wound” and “Devil Knows You're Dead” touching on darker subjects than tunes from similarly hand-clap-heavy acts like Cold War Kids ever would. That record made great use of the angry, bluesy tones in singer Matthew Vasquez's earthy voice, but the group's just-released self-titled album lets some brightness in. The new record is the band's most accessible yet, with a radio-friendly polish that could earn the group some real airtime.