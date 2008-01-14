Like many outsider musicians, Daniel Johnston’s work has a childlike quality to it, but it’s also saturated with darker themes that have earned him an extensive following from musicians as disparate at Pearl Jam, Bright Eyes and Yo La Tengo. Kurt Cobain was among his most fervent followers, and was famously photographed in a Daniel Johnston T-shirt. Tonight at 7 p.m., the Oriental Theatre hosts a free screening of a 2005 film about the cult performer, The Devil And Daniel Johnston, which explores Johnston’s music as well as his bipolar disorder. The documentary culminates in a touching reunion between Johnston and his long-estranged collaborator, Laurie.