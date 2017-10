The Dillinger Four, the long-running Minneapolis punk group who, with their clean, no-frills aesthetic, have established themselves as the elder statesmen of the modern punk scene, headline a packed 6 p.m. bill at the Bay View Legion Post tonight. Also on the bill are Weekend Nachos, Brain Handle, Get Rad, In Defense, Protestant, Speed Freaks and Party By The Slice. By our unofficial approximation, that means Dillinger Four should take the stage at about, oh, 4 in the morning.