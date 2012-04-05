Dinosaur Feathers w/ Shy Mirrors and Control

Recalling the summer harmonies of The Beach Boys, the polyrhythmic diversions of Vampire Weekend and the experimental wanderings of Animal Collective, Dinosaur Feathers' plucky debut album, <i>Fantasy Memorial</i>, won the Brooklyn band props from <i>The New York Times</i> and <i>Paste</i> magazine, among others, but it was the band's jovial live performances that earned the group much of their following. After two years spent mostly on the road, the group will release its second album this month: Whistle Tips, which promises to introduce new dynamics into the quartet's upbeat pop. A press release for the album suggests it takes cues from XTC, The Soft Boys, The Olivia Tremor Control and “of course Paul McCartney's Wings.” Of course.