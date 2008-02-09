The hipster remix master of choice these days, Philadelphia-based Diplo favors the party-anthem over the increasingly ethereal approach employed by so many DJs. After his 2004 solo debut Florida, he began to focus on altering the works of others, like Bloc Party and Kanye West, turning their already familiar hits into club staples, but history may remember him best as the man who introduced the world to current critical icon M.I.A., exposing the electro/dancehall singer on his smash 2004 mixtape Piracy Funds Terrorism, Vol. 1. Tonight, he headlines 8 p.m. shows at the Moct.