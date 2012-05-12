DJ Abilities w/ The Hollowz and AUTOMatic

Minneapolis' DJ Abilities is now on the road as an unwilling solo artist, following the tragic death of his longtime collaborator, battle rapper Eyedea, in 2010. As Eyedea & Abilities, the two left behind a rich recorded legacy, including a spry self-titled 2004 album and a darker, grunge-inspired 2009 album, By the Throat. The last album is a near masterpiece, albeit one that's difficult to listen to in the wake of Eyedea's drug overdose, since it's haunted by lyrics that read like suicide notes. DJ Abilities now tours behind traditional DJ sets, mixing up tracks by artists like El-P, Outkast and Aesop Rock.