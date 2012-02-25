Hip-hop collectives don't get much more diverse than Minneapolis' Doomtree, a seven-member crew (five rappers, two producers) whose members come from all different backgrounds. It's a sign of how eclectic the crew is, then, that its two breakout rappers are also virtual opposites of each other: Inspired by his time in the punk scene, P.O.S. spits aggressive, almost militant rhymes, while poetess Dessa prefers a softer, sing-songy flow that's part rap, part spoken word. With so many contrasting personalities and artistic visions, the collective's records (including 2011's <i>No Kings</i>) can get a little busy at times, but they never want for new ideas.