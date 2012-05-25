Downtown Baseball Block Party

The Milwaukee Brewers are in Arizona tonight to take on the Diamondbacks, but that won't stop the city for tailgating. Tonight's 8:40 p.m. game will be broadcast on a giant outdoor movie screen during a party in the parking lot at 4th and Wisconsin Ave., where there will be tailgate games, food trucks, music and an organ player. Attendees can bring their own chairs and grills, and buy beer from the Pabst Theater's bar staff (no carry-ins are allowed). Broadcaster Mark Concannon will be on site, too, reporting from the tailgate for Fox Sports.