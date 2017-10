FM 102.1 morning DJ Brian Kramp adds another entry to his résumé this week: T-shirt designer. He's teamed up with the custom apparel shop Shag to release a line of shirts called “Drink It Up,” and tonight he introduces the line with a 9 p.m. launch party at the BBC. He's lined up a trio of propitious local rock bands for the event: The Cocksmiths, Freshwater Collins and The Response.