Drivin' N' Cryin' w/ Cream City Gypsys

Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-'80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin' N' Cryin', and though that band has slowed down considerably in the '00s as Kinney focused on side and solo projects and battled a vocal node that made singing rock music painful, the group has been touring again in recent years. In 2009 it released its first studio album in more than a decade, <i>The Great American Bubble Factory</i>, a charged set of punk-accented Southern rock. Like most Drivin' N' Cryin' albums, it was heavily inspired by the beleaguered American economy.