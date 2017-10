Earth Day has special ties to our state, as Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson founded the holiday in 1970 as an environmental teach-in. The event is now observed in more than 170 countries. Today the city commemorates Earth Day with an 11 a.m.-1 p.m. lunch event at the Market Street Corridor near City Hall that will feature sustainable food from local vendors, live music from guitarist Evan Christian, and remarks from several speakers, including Mayor Tom Barrett.