Known for his cutting social observations and over-the-top impressions, including an infamous bit that imagines a crack-addicted Michael Jackson, Eddie Griffin hinges much of his raunchy comedy on biting racial satire. After getting his start in the sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie,” Griffin moved on to movies, appearing in little-loved fare like <i>Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo</i> and <i>Norbit</i> and starring in <i>Undercover Brother</i> as the title character. His movie appearances have yet to capture the confrontational energy of his stand-up performances. (Multiple performances through Sunday, March 11.)