The Editors

The British band Editors sounds an awful lot like another neo-post-punk group, Interpol, but their knack for pulling such big, poppy hooks out of such a dark and gloomy sound has made them a modern-rock success story in recent years, and their latest album, last year’s An End Has A Start, hints that the group has real longevity. Tonight they share an 8 p.m. bill at the Pabst Theater with Hot Hot Heat, a quirky, indie-new wave band that years ago seemed destined for bigger success that never quite materialized.