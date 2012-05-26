Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros w/ He's My Brother, She's My Sister

With dreams of a permanent summer of love, Los Angeles musician Alex Ebert of the dance-punk band Ima Robot reinvented himself as his messiah-like alter ego Edward Sharpe and formed a merry band of '60s fetishists. Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros' wildly lovable 2009 debut, <i>Up From Below</i>, updated the flower-power chants of The Mamas & The Papas with flashes of Arcade Fire grandeur and Polyphonic Spree's stage-filling showmanship; those catchy songs, along with the band's exuberant concerts, made them a fast live draw. The group's just-released sophomore album may surprise fans who were expecting a second shot of sunshine: <i>Here</i> is a much more subdued, contemplative effort from the band.