Eisley's 2005 debut album <i>Room Noises</i> was as perky and optimistic of an indie-pop record as you'd expect from a band comprised of four young siblings and their cousin, but Eisley's songwriting has taken darker turns as the band has matured. The group's latest record, <i>The Valley</i>, was recorded in the wake of singer Sherri DuPree's divorce from New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert and guitarist Chauntelle DuPree's broken engagement to Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara. Where Sherri DuPree once wrote her songs in fairy-tale couplets, she dwells on betrayal and heartache on <i>The Valley</i>, though the newfound hurt in her lyrics never completely overruns the band's trademark sweetness.