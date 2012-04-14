The English Beat w/ The Invaders

It's an unwritten rule that if a band exists on- and off-again long enough without making any new music, eventually it will splinter into two bands touring under the same name. At least the crossover '80s ska band The Beat was well positioned for the split, since the group had two vocalists: Dave Wakeling, the Brit-pop frontman, and Ranking Roger, the toasting reggae singer. Wakeling now fronts the American version of The Beat, called The English Beat, while Roger has carried the Beat torch in the United Kingdom. Neither camp has released a new album.