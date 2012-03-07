“The Europeans: Photographs by Tina Barney” offers 20 chromogenic prints that record well-off subjects at home. The photographs were taken during Barney's European travels. Large-scale, lush and voyeuristic, the artist's prints explore how costume and cultural heritagesexamined in exquisite photos of Europe's beautiful people and placescan create puzzling narratives. Her techniques reference a past custom in which the social elite would commission their portraits to be painted for posterity. The exhibit, along with two others (British photographer John Stezaker's “Marriage” series and an exceptional exhibition titled “Philip Guston: Inevitable Finality, The Gemini G.E.L. Prints”), runs through May 20.