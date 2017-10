Exodus were one of the pioneering thrash-metal bands in the early’80s, but while peer bands like Metallica and Slayer went on to super-stardom, bad luck and poor timing held the group back. If nothing else, though, the group has seen their prestige grow over the years, and Exodus, which reunited in 2001, has recorded a handful of well-received new albums while enjoying their status as the elder statesmen of thrash-metal. Tonight they headline a 9 p.m. show at Vnuk’s.