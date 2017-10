The Borg Ward Collective, 823 W. National Ave., hosts an 8 p.m. all-ages, experimental music bill tonight at 8 p.m. with minimalist Chicago guitarist (and Rhys Chatham collaborator) David Daniel headlining, supported by local musicians Jon Mueller and Jim Schoenecker and the free-jazz group A Volition Trio. After the show, the Riverhorse in Riverwest spins rare vinyl as part of a benefit for the Borg Ward, which is soliciting funds for a new furnace.