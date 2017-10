One of Milwaukee’s finest punk bands, Father Phoenix has kept a low profile for much of their two-year existence, playing mainly small basement shows and house parties, but now that they’ve got an album under their belts, they’ve begun to branch out to larger club gigs in recent months. Tonight the group, whose sound melds a Melvins-esque aggressiveness with the same sonic ferocity that drove Unwound’s early records, headlines a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club.