French may be the language of love, but tonight, it’s also the language of choice for scorned lovers. Gabrielle, the 2006 Patrice Chereau film screening at 7 p.m. tonight in the UWM Union Theatre as part of its Festival of Films in French, depicts the tumultuous dissolution of a loveless marriage. Based on Joseph Conrad’s novel The Return, the story has been restructured to balance the husband’s point of view with his wife’s, so jaded men and jaded women alike can derive bitter pleasure from the plot.