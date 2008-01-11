With their ear for melody, diligent work ethic and knack for self-promotion, the local alt-rock duo Fever Marlene have quickly established themselves as one of the most promising young bands in Milwaukee. They're also one of the few to earn regular radio play, winning over stations like 88.9 and 102.1. They have another album in the can, White China, so expect to see their faces plenty when that album is released in March, but in the meantime, you can catch them tonight when they headline a 10 p.m. show at Shank Hall.