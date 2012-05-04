Field Report w/ Lisa Ridgely and the Fainting Room, and Chris DeMay

The artists formerly known as Conrad Plymouth, Field Report, have attracted major buzz outside of the city for their forthcoming album, which was recorded at Justin Vernon's new mega-studio in Eau Claire. That record won't be out for a while yet, but this bill celebrates the release of one that is: Lisa Ridgely and the Fainting Room's Wine in Bed EP, which the Milwaukee singer-songwriter and her band recorded at Shane Hochstetler's Howl Street Recordings with guest contributions from Chris DeMay and Field Report's Nick Berg. It's an assertive set of folk-rock that scans somewhere between Chris Isaak's reverb-thickened, late-night balladry and Sharon Van Etten's lacerating relationship postmortems.