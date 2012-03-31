Fine Line Magazine release party

Created by Milwaukee art enthusiasts and former Armoury Gallery proprietors Cassandra Smith and Jessica Steeber, the quarterly <i>Fine Line Magazine</i> is an art magazine in the most literal sensenot a magazine <i>about</i> art so much as a piece of art itself. Free of advertising, reviews and even artist biographies, the magazine compiles contributions from artists from all over the world. The magazine celebrates the release of its five issue tonight with a party at Live Art Studios, 228 S. 1st St., #302. Loosely organized around the theme “High Expectations,” the issue includes contributions from a number of European artists (including London's Emily Grundon and Germany's Frauke Thielking and Stephanie Jung). Copies of the issue will be on sale for $10.