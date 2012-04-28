Florence and the Machine w/ Blood Orange

Florence and the Machine can credit much of their stateside recognition to a Cinderella moment: The art-pop group was picked from relative obscurity to perform among much bigger names at MTV's 2010 Video Music Awards. The smartly choreographed performance of the group's joyous soul-stomp “Dog Days Are Over,” which surrounded singer Florence Welch with frolicking modern dancers, sent the band's debut album <I>Lungs</i>, already more than a year old at that point, shooting up the charts, and radio programmers scrambled to add the song to their playlists. Last year the group released a second, similarly catchy and even more theatrical album, <I>Ceremonials</i>.