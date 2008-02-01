As studio musicians on nearly all of Motown's seminal psychedelic soul and R&B records of the ’60s, The Funk Brothers claim to have “played on more number one records than The Beatles, Elvis, The Rolling Stones, and The Beach Boys combined." A rotating cast of surviving members has toured under the moniker since the 2002 documentary Standing in the Shadows of Motown called attention to the group. Tonight's free 9 p.m. concert at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino, featuring bassist Bob Babbitt, drummer Uriel Jones and founding guitarist Eddie "Chank" Willis, provides the opportunity to witness the masterful musicians behind arguably the greatest record label in the history of American music.