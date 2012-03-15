G. Love & Special Sauce w/ Scott H. Biram

Rapping, blues-loving Philadelphia singer-songwriter Garrett Dutton, aka G. Love, scored an early novelty hit with the single “My Baby's Got Sauce” from G. Love & Special Sauce's 1994 debut, then found a comfortable home in a jam scene that appreciates his eclectic, transcultural pastiches. G. Love's appropriation of traditionally African-American music forms can sometimes lack nuance, but his upbeat, idealistic songs about peace, love and unity make clear his good intentions. Last year Dutton followed up his 2008 album with Special Sauce, <i>Superhero Brother</i>, with the solo album <i>Fixin' to Die</i>, which he recorded with The Avett Brothers. It's his fourth release for Jack Johnson's Brushfire Records.